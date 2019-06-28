VTA bus driver strike is underway

Full-time, year-round bus drivers are picketing this morning outside of the Vineyard Haven terminal. The VTA drivers announced their intention to strike earlier this week.

Stop & Shop workers donated water for the drivers and took orders for food, even as some commuters and visitors climbed aboard buses being operated with seasonal drivers.

Drivers were chanting for people to support the union and not cross the picket line. A manager from the parent company, Transit Corporation Inc., could be seen driving one of the buses.

There is a police presence in Vineyard Haven and drivers have been told if the block traffic they will be arrested.

In Edgartown, it was business as usual for the buses at the station on Church Street, where some people waiting for the bus didn’t even realize there was a strike going on. A couple from California told The Times they respect the drivers but “don’t have a choice” but to take the bus because they had to catch a ferry.

Drivers were not picketing at that site because they’re planning to move to different locations throughout the day.

Seasonal drivers on the Edgartown route told a Times reporter buses are running normally during the day, but “may have trouble keeping up during the night.”