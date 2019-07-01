Jonathan Richman comes to the Vineyard

Lauded as the “Godfather of Punk” by some critics and artists, Jonathan Richman will make a special appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 2. The music kicks off at 7:30 pm, and Richman’s diverse setlist is sure to impress.

Known often by his heading of the proto-punk garage rock band, the Modern Lovers, Richman was at the forefront of punk when he formed the band and began recording demos with producer John Cale of the hit group Velvet Underground.

Although the genre is typically known for heavy overdrive, gritty progressions, and deep, often taboo subject matter, Richman has been influenced by many great musicians across a broad spectrum of genres.

He has also been a basis for other musicians to find their own style after covering his music. Noteworthy bands such as the Sex Pistols and Joan Jett have covered his songs, along with various alternative bands like They Might Be Giants, Weezer, and Frank Black.

Some of Richman’s early singles, such as the songs “Roadrunner” and “Egyptian Reggae” have become hits in America, and across the pond, with “Roadrunner” reaching number 11 on the UK singles chart.

Richman is also a talented producer. His drummer, Tommy Larkins and he, produced Vic Chestnutt’s album “Skitter on Take-off” in 2009.

Richman’s song, “Roadrunner,” is sometimes called the “first punk song” by critics and commentators.

It is even featured in the popular film “School of Rock,” along with other seminal rock tracks.

Tickets for the show vary in price, from $45 to $50. The show will be put on by the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series. Member tickets are available.