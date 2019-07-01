MVY to purchase property for new studio

MVY Radio has agreed to purchase property in West Tisbury that will serve as the station’s new home, according to a press release.

According to the release, the station will be located on 489 State Road, currently the home of Vineyard Complementary Medicine (which will be relocating to their main office in Post Office Square in Edgartown in October). Soon, MVY will announce the details of a capital campaign to fully fund the cost of purchasing the property, setting the building up with contemporary studio technology, and allocating proper space to accommodate staff.

Executive director for MVY, PJ Finn, said he is excited for the station to own its own space, instead of being a renter. He also said the space is considerably larger and will have enough room for staff and board members alike.

He said for most staff in the current location, there are upwards of three people in one office. “That’s a bit too tight,” he said.

In the new spot, Finn said there will be a spacious conference room for nonprofit board members to meet, and for community members to enjoy.

“We could have upgraded our current location, but it makes more sense to build to our needs,” Finn said.

“Just a few years out from the Save MVY Campaign, the station has found itself on solid

financial ground and is ready to grow,” said MVY Board Chair Kathleen Teehan in the release.

“It is time to move to a facility that is befitting of a community institution with a worldwide reach.”

WMVY has been located on Carrolls Way in Vineyard Haven since the early 1980s. The transmitter, tower and engineering equipment will remain in place on Carrolls Way.