Battle in the Bluffs returns for eighth year

The Battle in the Bluffs (BITB), a two-day basketball camp for children ages 6-18, returns to the Island for the eighth year on Friday and Saturday at Niantic Park in Oak Bluffs and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

The BITB, founded by MVRHS class of 2001 graduates Ian Thomas Minor and Arthur J. Andrews in 2012, seeks to instill fundamental skills, a positive work ethic, sportsmanship, and other valuable life lessons that youngsters can take with them off the court and into their careers and adult lives.

The camp begins on Friday from 8 am to 12 pm with a Culture Clinic, where players will work on their skills. Saturday, from 10 am to 12 pm, the focus is on game play. On both days, participants ages 6-13 will be at Niantic Park, while those ages 14-18 will be at the MVRHS gym.

On-Island preregistration for the camp is July 3 from 4 to 6 pm at the Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs. The suggested donation is $150.

Saturday night at Niantic Park, beginning at 7 pm, the adults get to show their stuff and compete for the McCarthy Cup in the Legendary Shootout All-Star game. In the event of rain, the game will be at MVRHS.

For more information, visit battleinthebluffs.com.