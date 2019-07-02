Gentle breezes

Mother Nature served up a balmy evening perfect for a leisurely sail on Thursday, June 27. Fifteen Holmes Hole sailors showed up for a triangular spin around Vineyard Haven Harbor with the assistance of a 10-knot southerly breeze, and a mild rising tide. Nine boats made up the A Division, with Starfish, a Sail Martha’s Vineyard Brenda 38, leading the fleet. Zander Meleny sailed his J70, Truckin’, into the second spot, while a VHYC Sonar with Susan Waldrop at the helm took third.

“And the last shall be first” was the story in the B Division, as Gloria swept the field of six, with three Alerion 28s in hot pursuit. Tamu, skippered by Tom Wescott, was second, and Jim Dixon’s At Last came in third.

With the object of keeping everyone close to home because of predicted thunderstorms, the Sunday race was to be a two-lap harbor race. The storms didn’t materialize until later, but then neither did the wind. Even the gentle breeze petered out, so the course became just one trip to East Chop, West Chop and home, and the average elapsed time was a little over an hour for the 12 boats. The J120, Apres, sailed by Steve Besse, came in first in the A Division on both elapsed and corrected time. Another J Boat, Truckin’, a J70 sailed by Zander Meleny, came in second, and in third was another J Boat, this time Laurie and Tom Welch’s J100, Escape.

Of the seven participants in the B Division, Tamu was first, and Tashmoo, Bruce Stewart’s Shields, was second. Third place went to Mead Wyman, sailing his Alerion 28, Heimkehr.

Holmes Hole races are held on Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for more information.