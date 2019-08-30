Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Martha’s Vineyard Beachfront

1 of 7

Martha’s Vineyard is the definition of island beauty yet surprisingly few properties have locations that allow you to get up in the morning with your coffee and walk onto the beach. But struggle no more. There are locations to choose from starting at $985,000 ranging up to some prices too scary to mention.

Many beachfront properties remain as they were decades ago — simple unheated cottages built into the dunes. I limited this week’s search to under $4 million. There still were some substantial properties with much more to offer than a simple summer cottage; though those above the $4 million cutoff definitely offer a different degree of luxury.

The properties here offer buyers a chance to enjoy the peaceful views that have made Martha’s Vineyard the chosen destination for so many. Deciding where to purchase a waterfront property will depend on the characteristics that you hope to find in your local neighborhood, as well as the type of ocean or bay view that you hope to have. Living in Edgartown will provide you with exceptional views of the busy harbor, while Oak Bluffs’ Ocean Park has amazing views of Nantucket Sound. But if you want to enjoy the perks of having direct access to one of the Vineyard’s beautiful beaches, then Aquinnah or Chappy is the neighborhood for you!

The charming waterfront beach cottage nestled in the dunes on Vineyard Sound at 585 Herring Creek Road is priced at $985,000. You have a beach on Vineyard Sound out the front door and Lake Tashmoo views out the back. There are sweeping views of both and the opportunity to see the sun setting across the water every night. The house has been renovated from top to bottom, including new hardwood hickory floors, a designer kitchen with new appliances, mahogany countertops, and subway tile backsplash. The new bathroom has heated tile floors.

I can tell you from personal experience there is spectacular beachfront living on Dogfish Bar in Aquinnah. You can wake up to the sound of waves on the sand of your private beach at 13 Oxcart Road just steps from your back door. This sweet little three bedroom cottage has just had a complete refresh of both interior and exterior, including adding central air and updating the kitchen. The property offers exceptional privacy and the sense of escape. Enjoy sunset views spanning from Menemsha across the Vineyard Sound and over the Elizabeth Islands.

Nothing most anywhere in the world (and I am prepared to argue the point) quite compares to what you get with 29 Road to the Gut. Complete privacy and 15 minutes across Cape Poge Gut to Edgartown should the need arise. It sits between the calm waters of the bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Lovingly restored and meticulously maintained, the three bedroom main house and one bedroom boathouse offer all the amenities one would expect, but not necessarily anticipate, from off-the-grid living. Protected by the surrounding 500 acres of conservation, and accessed only over sand or by sea, this truly is the greatest escape.

Some may argue whether 21 Squibnocket Road can be considered beachfront and oceanfront but with views like this and waterfront on Squibnocket Pond and and just steps to Squibnocket Beach, I included it! This idyllic beach house has amazing views of the Atlantic and shoreline out to Squibnocket Point. It has been fully renovated with many tasteful, modern enhancements yet retains some of the most charming elements of its past. The property is surrounded by stone walls, a bluestone patio facing the Atlantic, and a path to the Pond (with rights to build an elevated walkway and kayak rack). Walk to the beach, kayak in the pond, or just sit on your patio watching the day unfold as osprey dive for fish and surfers ride the waves.

