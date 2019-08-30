‘Time is ticking’ for MVRHS to start building project

In a back-and-forth discussion between all-Island finance committee members Wednesday, the need to fund a feasibility study for a large capital project at the high school was center-stage.

Superintendent Matt D’Andrea told the finance committee members that a Massachusetts School Building Authority grant that could provide up to 40 percent state reimbursement of costs associated with a fully renovated or newly built high school.

In order to be chosen for the grant by the state, D’Andrea said some resolution needs to be made by all six towns to show unity among them.

D’Andrea said that, during the MSBA grant application process, the state looks for any indication that the towns may vote the project down. “It would be a waste of their time. They want to go to a district that’s ready to make it happen,” D’Andrea said.

In April, town meeting voters in Oak Bluffs refused to approve the town’s share of the $1.4 million feasibility study.

“We have applied to the MSBA for the fifth or sixth time in a row — we are getting close,” D’Andrea said. “It is essential for the success of this school, and would be a real great opportunity.”

Apart from the possibility of an approximately $40 million reimbursement from the state setting a hard and fast deadline for towns to come to a consensus on a funding formula and make progress, D’Andrea said the condition of the facility itself necessitates urgency.

“Although we don’t have an issue at the high school with lead or asbestos, there are some real issues here,” D’Andrea said.

He noted “serious infrastructure issues” like ancient electrical systems, tired HVAC systems, and a failing building envelope.

“We need a building project here. The students are being impacted by the lack of having a great resource in the building that we could and should be able to provide,” D’Andrea said. “Time is ticking.”

D’Andrea said one beneficial outcome of the meeting was simply the fact that the towns are engaging in dialogue.

“Just the fact that we are back at the table is a good start,”D’Andrea said.

Tisbury finance director John Snyder reiterated D’Andrea’s point, saying, “It is critical we do come to an agreement of some kind. If we don’t the MSBA will not offer that funding. That will cost all of us millions, every town.”

He asked all towns, particularly Chilmark and Edgartown, whether they “have an appetite to come to a cooperative agreement.”

Finance committee member Doug Ruskin of West Tisbury suggested that Oak Bluffs currently carries a disproportionate burden for the cost of the high school.

But before talking about money, Ruskin said it is necessary to talk on a “what’s the right thing to do,” basis.

“Some people think Oak Bluffs is holding a gun to our head with the decision to vote no on the warrant article last spring, but here we are, talking like we haven’t before — that’s a good thing,” Ruskin said.

All-Island finance committee chair Bill Vrooman said Oak Bluffs and Tisbury have a large population of working people and young families. If their tax rates continue to rise, many of those families will be “driven off the Island,” he said.

Vrooman said Oak Bluffs officials are willing to go back to the town and ask that they reconsider funding their share (approximately $290,000) of the feasibility study, so long as the other towns agree to move forward with the capital project in the future, and come up with an alternative funding formula.

Assistant superintendent Richie Smith said if the merit still exists to have a regional high school, the Island should be able to come together and make a decision.

“The children of Tisbury and the children of Oak Bluffs, in my eyes, are the same kids,” Smith said. “If one town or two towns can’t sustain it [a particular formula], it will harm every town, and every child.”

Oak Bluffs selectman Greg Coogan said there needs to be some “significant change” in the funding formula to go back to the townspeople with, unless the vote will get shot down again.

He suggested picking one member from each town on the all-Island finance committee to discuss another option for funding the feasibility study.

“Oak Bluffs isn’t going to move, Edgartown isn’t going to move, maybe Chilmark isn’t going to move,” Coogan said. “But this isn’t going to change unless we are all willing to move just a little bit.”

Another meeting has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 4, in the MVRHS library at 6 pm.