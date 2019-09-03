Need for manager is an emergency

To the Editor:

To the residents of Tisbury: Tisbury does not have a permanent, capable emergency services manager — an important position involving planning and coordination with other Island towns and agencies. The police chief and fire chief have a lot going on during an emergency, and felt that they cannot take on more responsibility. So, at the August 6 selectmen’s meeting, the harbormaster, who has trouble managing his own department, was given temporary status as emergency services manager. Neither the fire chief nor the police chief were even given status as assistant emergency services managers. The selectmen clearly stated that the harbormaster was not the right person for this additional responsibility, and a permanent manager, more suited to the job, was to be appointed on August 21. They had applications. But this never happened.

The Tisbury selectmen have not assigned/appointed a permanent, capable emergency services manager. And the emergency plan has not been updated since 1996. As hurricane season is approaching, Tisbury residents have been left vulnerable. Tisbury selectmen are not taking care of their town residents. The town needs a capable, competent emergency services manager to plan, coordinate, and support town residents in emergencies. And Tisbury residents know what failure in emergencies looks like.

Lynne Fraker

Vineyard Haven