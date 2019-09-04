Albert A. Sequeira Sr., 93, a longtime resident of Berkley, died peacefully at Blue Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was the husband of Sharal (Colby) Sequeira.

Son of Fernando and Flora (DeBettencourt) Sequira, he was born and raised in Oak Bluffs. Al was a World War II Veteran, serving with the merchant marines. He was a resident of Berkley for over 20 years. Al was a carpenter with the local carpenter’s union on Cape Cod. He enjoyed traveling, walking, reading, and working on his trucks and cars. He also loved his dog and cats. He was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Taunton.

Al was the father of Albert A. Sequeira Jr. of Dudley, Robert Sequeira and Marie Neilsen, both of Edgartown, Flora Frost, Laura Sequeira, Edith Sequeira, and David Sequeira, all of North Carolina, James Sequeira of Virginia, Allen Sequeira of Maine, and the late Leila Sequeira. He was the brother of William Sequeira, Arthur King, and Nelson King. He is survived by 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 am in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle. Donations in Albert’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.