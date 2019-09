To the Editor:

Accolades for the staff in the emergency rooms at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Their professionalism, concern and many kindnesses are beyond compare. They are the best.

In addition, kudos to the Oak Bluffs Ambulance medics for their promptness, gentleness, and expert attention. Well done, fellas. Well done.

We here on the Island are incredibly fortunate knowing that in time of need such competence and care are at our beck and call.

Eulalie Regan

Oak Bluffs