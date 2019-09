Head to Dukes County Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 7, for a relaxing walk through the Oak Bluffs Arts District. From 4 pm to 7 pm, see new works by Alison Shaw and more. Artist Renee Balter’s “Back in the Day,” pictured here, will be at the Art Gallery, where there will be live music and refreshments. Celebrate the last stroll of the season as art selected by viewers is displayed outside.