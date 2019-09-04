Bridge Results

At the August 26, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 tables were in play. First place in the North-South direction went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in second, Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling in third, Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in fourth, and Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in fifth. In the East-West direction, Story Osborne and Audrey Egger finished first, followed by Arlene and Ralph Mednick in second, Barbara Besse and Rich Peia in third, Wendy Wolf and Judy Maynes in fourth, and Mary Wagner and Susan Goodrich in fifth place.

Seven tables competed at the August 27, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place in the North-South direction went to David Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in second place. Tied for third place were Barbara Besse, playing with Sandy Lindheimer, and Robert and Ency Fokos. In the East-West direction, Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear finished first, followed by Barbara Silk and Linda Richelson in second, and Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborne in third.

At the August 29, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 10 pairs competed. First place overall went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Michael Lipkin and Anita Lee in second, Dave Donald and Rich Colter in third, and Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in fourth.

And at the August 31, 9:30 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling, followed by Rhonda Cohen and Eric Stricoff in second, and Donna Allen and Connie Batty in third. For East-West pairs, Malcolm Goodridge and Steve Vanze finished first, followed by Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in second, and Trudi Ulmer and Colleen Morris in third place.