CPC applications welcomed

To the Editor:

The Community Preservation committee of West Tisbury has monies available for eligible projects relating to the preservation of open space and historic sites, the creation of affordable housing and also, the development of outdoor recreational areas or facilities.

The committee is encouraging nonprofit organizations to review the town’s website at bit.ly/WT_CPC and determine if you have an eligible application for this year’s process. You may review the Community Preservation Act eligibility standards here: bit.ly/WTCPCapp. Any project application that is submitted must be open to the general public.

Advertisements for project applications are in this newspaper; please take a look and consider applying. The eligibility applications deadline is Thursday, Sept. 26, at 12 noon. One hard copy is required to be delivered to the West Tisbury Town Hall, and one electronic/pdf copy to the West Tisbury Community Preservation committee email address: cpa@westtisbury-ma.gov. Questions may also be directed to this email address.

The CPC looks forward to receiving this year’s applications, as well as helping the town of West Tisbury preserve its historic and natural resources.

Beatrice Phear, chairman

West Tisbury