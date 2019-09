To the Editor:

In the mid ’80s, one of my jobs as a registered nurse was to go to the Tisbury School and draw blood (finger stick) from about 30 to 40 kids with the help of the school nurse, who was amazing and knew every kid. It was for lead testing. Never heard what the results were; that was 35 years ago.

Linda DeWitt, R.N. (ret.)

Edgartown