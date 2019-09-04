Royal consequences

To the Editor:

Americans seem at times to be mesmerized by Britain’s royals. This was especially so after the tragic death of Princess Diana 22 years ago.

And now, some startling news from London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth to suspend (prorogue) Parliament, and she complied. One of the last times this happened was in the 1620s, when King Charles I did so. He was beheaded in 1649. I am wondering what consequences there may be for Johnson and the Queen. Maybe a new and rational PM, and the abdication of the Queen?

Jack Fruchtman

Aquinnah