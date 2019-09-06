Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: It’s a Katama time of year

1 of 8

Katama has a long and varied history. The name comes from a Wampanoag term meaning “crab-fishing place,” so I would assume that was how tribal members enjoyed and used Mattakesett at the southern tip. The area has also been called “great plains” because the terrain is a flat outwash plain with sandy soil and limited tall trees. The topography made it the perfect spot for a grass airfield which still in existence. Katama has been a summer resort since the late 19th century and even had a train that ran from downtown to South Beach.

The beginning of summer and end of summer seem to be the most popular time to view and purchase Katama real estate, so let’s take an end-of-summer look. The list of activities that you and your family can enjoy in Katama is endless: swimming, surfing, salt pond swimming, boat landings, kayaking, kite-boarding, and windsurfing. The small public Katama airfield is used by daytrippers and area residents, and is home to The Right Fork Diner, a popular eatery, which features freshly caught local seafood, as well as a variety of American classics. And, of course, The Katama General Store, where you can find sandwiches, snacks, necessities and gifts alike while enjoying the farm store feel.

The rare new Katama Contemporary Beach House at 16 Smuggler’s Way borders Edgartown Bay Road on 1.7 acres with ocean views. Certainly the most striking (and useful) feature is a 1,300-square-foot (!) roof deck with water-views and complete outdoor kitchen and a green sedum roof garden. The home was designed by evoDomus LLC to the latest energy efficiency standards. Property is sold “Turn Key.” Optional membership to Mattakesett Resorts allows use of pool, tennis courts, gym, children’s programs, and more.

Spectacular views best describes the casual style home at 95 Edgartown Bay Road. A wood boardwalk leads to a private beach great for swimming and boating access. There is a beach tie-up for your watercraft and great shell fishing right off the beach. A short distance across the Bay lies a pristine Atlantic ocean beach. Enjoy broad views from the great room and the surrounding deck. If wood panelling is not your style, the home can be updated and possibly increase to five bedrooms.

The attractive Katama farmhouse located at 63 Herring Creek Road was renovated from top to bottom in 2013 by Shawn Chapps of Chapco Designs — and then beautifully furnished and outfitted with tasteful style and impeccable detail. The gourmet cook’s kitchen is the heart of the home and features dramatic vaulted ceilings, beautiful stone countertops, and top of the line appliances throughout. This meticulously maintained, mint condition home features gleaming hardwood floors, central air conditioning, irrigation system and professionally landscaped grounds. The common areas are perfectly designed for indoor-outdoor living around a brick terrace and gas fire pit.

Modern Katama farmhouse with pool! 17 Thaxter Lane is in a quiet Katama neighborhood near South Beach. This modern farmhouse has an open design comprised of nearly 3900 square feet of living space, perfect for casual Island living and entertaining. The home opens up to an expansive deck, patio and a heated pool — all surrounded by a beautiful landscape of mature plantings and colorful perennial gardens. There is also a game room and bonus finished space with a half-bath above the detached one-car garage. You can land your single-engine plane at the airfield and be a 10-minute walk to your home.

I wanted to clear up a possible misconception about the prices shown in the slide show of homes. These prices are the list prices of the properties as posted by the brokers for those homes. It is in no way a suggestion of what Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents think is a correct value for the property. We cannot determine that advisory to our clients without a complete and thorough review of the historical sales in the area and current listings and their values.

