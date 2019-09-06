SSA holds public hearing on ferry schedules

There is a public hearing in Falmouth Monday at 4 pm at Falmouth High School to consider 2020 summer and fall operating schedules.

Woods Hole residents have been urging the SSA to eliminate 5:30 am ferry runs because of truck noise, but several Island towns and the Dukes County Commission have agreed to write letters objecting to any elimination of ferry service to the Vineyard.

A shuttle bus to the high school is being provided for Vineyard residents who take the 2:30 pm ferry from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole.

Written comments can be made by email to schedules@steamshipauthority.com or by mail to General Manager Robert Davis, Steamship Authority, 228 Palmer Ave., Falmouth, MA 02540.