West Chop woes trigger Long Island housing exodus

Problems that resulted in two children being exposed to toxic lead at West Chop Lighthouse housing have led to families being moved out of U.S. Coast Guard housing on Long Island, New York.

The Long Island situation is directly related to the final action memo that was released in the wake of lead contamination at West Chop. David Schuhlein, chief public affairs specialist for First District Northeast, told The Times the Coast Guard’s nation-wide Safe Homes Initiative identified the situation on Long Island.

Schuhlein said five families are affected at Station Eatons Neck. These families have been “made aware of the risks” inside the residences, he said. They haven’t been ordered to vacate immediately, but have been ordered to find new homes and have been given a number of options to do so, he said. The families were informed of the potential lead dangers in the residences in early August, he said. No lead poisoning has yet been reported to the Coast Guard by the families, he said.

In West Chop two children — 4-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter — showed elevated lead levels in their blood. Those children no longer live at West Chop housing. Their families moved out in September of 2018 after they were informed of high lead levels in the summer. The Coast Guard has acknowledged that the families were not properly warned of lead problems at the housing. In 2012, the houses were removed as housing because of lead concerns, but faced with a need for housing because of the Island’s shortage, some mitigation was done.

Capt. Kurt Virkaitis, external affairs director for the First District previously told The Times, “As a result of what we’ve learned out of West Chop, we’ve started the nationwide Safe Homes Initiative — a servicewide effort to ensure that our older houses are free of environmental hazards, namely lead,” Virkaitis said.

The initiative has identified 67 residences out of 2,600 that require additional lead examination.

Newsday reported on Sept. 5 that one of the families has an 8-year-old son.

“You are telling us we can’t live here because it is dangerous but you have no strategy, you have no answers for how you are going to help us to get out,’” Newsday quoted the boy’s mother, Lauren Glick, as saying. Glick “lives in one of the houses with her husband — a Coast Guard diesel engineer and search and rescue worker — and her 8-year-old son,” Newsday reported.