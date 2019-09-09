O.B., Tisbury get shore protection grant

Oak Bluffs and Tisbury both received coastal resiliency grants to address coastal impacts, according to a press release.

Oak Bluffs received $138,396 in grant money to assess shore protection options to improve coastal resiliency along the town’s harbor shoreline.

Oak Bluffs will study the effects of tides, waves, storm surge, and sediment movement along the harbor shoreline. The town will develop conceptual shore protection strategies to enhance the stability of the barrier beach system, reduce wave impacts in the harbor and minimize coastal flooding impacts to areas surrounding the harbor over the next 50 years.

Tisbury received $129,951 to evaluate storm impacts and support resilient planning and mitigation on the Vineyard Haven shoreline.

Tisbury will develop an understanding of flooding and sediment transport along the Vineyard Haven shoreline create an analysis of potential shoreline management strategies. The project will provide a scientific basis for the town to plan for projects that will improve the resiliency of the harbor area over the next 50 years.

The awards are part of the $2.4 million in funding from the Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito administration that aims to support local and regional efforts to proactively plan for and reduce coastal storm and climate change impacts such as storm surge, flooding, erosion, and sea level rise. The grants are provided by the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Office of Coastal Zone Management

“Massachusetts coastal communities face significant challenges with adapting to climate change impacts, such as sea level rise and increasingly severe storms,” Baker said in the release. “These projects underscore our administration’s continued commitment to work with Massachusetts communities to develop and implement local solutions that address current and future risks to infrastructure and developed and natural areas along the coast.”