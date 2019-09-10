Clarification for Alan Dershowitz

To the Editor:

We participated in the protest at the West Tisbury library for Alan Dershowitz’s book talk. His talk about encouraging free speech and being “willing” to answer our questions illustrates that he is willfully ignorant.

Speaking for myself and my husband, we were there to honor and give voice to the women and girls who have been preyed upon, assaulted, and silenced by those whom Dershowitz CHOSE to defend, enable, and empower.

That you continue to not own your choices, Mr. Dershowitz, is on you. It’s not about free speech. Sadly the old adage, “There is none so blind as he who will not see,” applies to you.

Susan and Bruce Desmarais

Oak Bluffs