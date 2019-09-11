Auditions at the M.V. Playhouse

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse announces auditions for its fall production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” directed by MJ Bruder Munafo, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Playhouse, 24 Church St., Vineyard Haven.

All roles are open for adults and teens ages 13 and up. Both AEA and nonunion actors are welcome to audition between 12 and 3 pm, and will be seen in order of arrival. No preparation is necessary; everyone will be asked to read from a scene provided at the audition.

Rehearsals begin the week of Sept. 23, and the show is slated to open in mid-October. For further info or questions, please email auditions@mvplayhouse.org.