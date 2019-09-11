Blown away by event

To the Editor:

This year’s Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival was postponed a day due to Hurricane Dorian. It was certainly worth the wait, and Mother Nature provided a beautiful day on Sunday, with light breezes and clear skies. Thank you to the Oak Bluffs Parks Department and the Oak Bluffs Association, along with the local Cultural Council and the businesses and volunteers who make this event possible. We are already looking forward to next year, and the celebration of what will be the 10th year for this family-fun event.

Holly Alaimo

Oak Bluffs