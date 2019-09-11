Bridge Results

No game was held at the Edgartown Bridge Club on Sept. 2, due to the holiday.

At the Sept. 3, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables competed. First place in the North-South direction went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in second place, and Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in third place. In the East-West direction, Joan Perrine and Ken Judson finished first, followed by Story Osborne and Andy Jacknain in second, and Miles Jaffe and Jim Kaplan in third.

Eight pairs competed at the Sept. 5, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury. First place overall went to Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in second, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third.

And at the Sept. 7, 9:30 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling, followed by Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in second, and Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack in third. For East-West pairs, Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards finished first, followed by Barbara Alleyne and Trudy Ulmer in second, and Elaine and Dan Pace in third place.