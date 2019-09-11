Management changes at the Yard

Alison Manning, formerly executive director and co-producer at the Yard, has transitioned into a new role as a senior development advisor to the Yard as of the end of the 2019 summer season. According to a press release, Manning’s new role will focus on fundraising as the Yard; it will also enable her to better focus on her family in New York and her artistic endeavors.

In addition, David R. White will continue in his capacity as the Yard’s artistic director and executive producer, and Kim Comart will be joining the staff as interim executive director on Sept. 16. Comart is the principal of Comart & Associates, a management consulting firm for nonprofit organizations, which he founded in 1995. He has a strong background in interim management, strategic planning, organizational development, program evaluation, fundraising, and board development. Over the past 24 years, Comart has served as the interim director for 13 nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts, including community art centers and youth development organizations that work in an arts milieu. He is passionate about the arts and the mission of the Yard.

“We are delighted to welcome Kim to the Yard’s staff, and will greatly miss Alison in her role as executive director and her full-time presence at the Yard,” said Deborah Sale, member of the Yard’s board of directors. “She has made an extraordinary impact over her 12-year tenure, and we look forward to working with her in her new role.”