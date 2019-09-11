Supportive Day Program expands hours

The Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living recently announced that the Supportive Day Program will be open five days a week from 9 am to 3 pm, starting in October 2019.

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living’s mission is to provide services and programs that create an age-friendly environment, promote dignity, reduce stigma, support independence, and foster community engagement.

The Supportive Day Program (SDP) is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or for those who may experience memory challenges and disability. According to a press release, the program is designed “to promote and enhance social engagement in a caring environment.” It provides a well-deserved respite for caregivers, with the assurance that their loved one is in a safe, engaging environment. Exercise, arts, music, yoga, drama, discussion, current events, special presentations, family-style lunch, morning and afternoon snacks are part of the program.

Being open five days a week, the SDP will provide caregivers with more flexibility in scheduling coverage, and will provide a full week of engagement.

For more information, contact Leslie Clapp, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, at 508-939-9440, ext. 106, or by email at mvcenter4living@gmail.com.