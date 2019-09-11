Voter registration day is approaching

To the Editor:

Every year, the fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day. The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard wants to bring attention to all Vineyarders that this year’s National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 24. And the local League wants to encourage everyone to check on the current status of their voter registration:

Currently registered where I live

Not registered where I live

Not registered

Recently moved

Will be 18 years old in six months

Are a naturalized citizen

Any Vineyarder who is eligible to register to vote can register anytime throughout the year at their town clerk’s office. When you are registered to vote in Massachusetts, you can participate in local town meetings, and vote in town, state and federal elections.

This year on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the local league will be registering voters at the Edgartown Public Library. Your completed voter registration form will be sent to your respective town clerk — whatever town you live in on the Vineyard.

Judy Crawford, chair, voter services

League of Women Voters Martha’s Vineyard