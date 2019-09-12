Wings of Freedom tour comes to the Vineyard

Some of the most iconic aircraft in military aviation history will be available for tours and flights at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport from Monday, Sept. 16, to Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The tour is offered by the Collings Foundation, a private nonprofit dedicated to preserving and displaying treasured transportation-related history, according to the foundation website.

The fleet of historic aircraft include a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a B-25 Mitchell bomber, a P-51 Mustang, and a P-40 Warhawk.

For $15 for adults and $5 for children, visitors can explore the inside and outside of these planes and learn from experiences tour guides and pilots.

Folks can also experience the ride of their lives and take flight in one of the antique aircraft.

The flights last 30 minutes, and cost $450 per person for the B-17 or B-24. Flights on the B-25 cost $400 per person.

But if you are looking for even more of a thrill, you can get some “stick time” in the pilot’s seat on some of the worlds greatest fighters. P-40 Warhawk training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half hour, and $3,400 for a full hour.

Do not try to access the tour from the airport itself. Instead, head to the Airport Business Park and look for signs directing to the tour. Assistant airport director Geoff Freeman said he and members of the tour will be at the access ramp in the business park to greet visitors.

Hours of ground tours and display are: 12 to 5 pm on Monday, 9:30 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, and 9:30 am to 12 pm on Wednesday.

For more information, visit the Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom page, or call 978-562-9182. Contact Geoff Freeman at 508-693-7022.