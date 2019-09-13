MVRHS golfers knock Nauset

The Vineyarders picked up a big 250-265 Cape and Islands League win over Nauset on a gray and blustery Thursday afternoon at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs. Junior captains Pete Gillis and Andrew Marchand shot a 38 and 40 respectively, while freshmen Liam Marek (40) and Ryan Harding (42) also stood out for the hosts.

MV improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in league play with the win over the Warriors, who are the three-time defending Vineyard Invitational champions and a perennial power.

“It was a lousy, windy day and our kids handled the inclement weather extremely well,” Vineyard coach Doug DeBettencourt said. “Our depth throughout the lineup is what won the match. So far, the freshmen have been a very pleasant surprise.”

The win over Nauset was a strong response from the Vineyarders, following their first defeat of the season to former Eastern Athletic Conference rival Bishop Stang at the Country Club of New Bedford on Wednesday. The golf course proved to be a big home advantage for the Spartans, while the quick greens gave the Vineyarders a collective headache in a 245-285 loss.

Stang freshman Kyle Farias carded the low score of the afternoon with a 35 and Pete Gillis shot a 43 to lead MV.

The Vineyarders host Cardinal Spellman of Brockton in a non-league match at Farm Neck on Monday at 2:45 and play a Cape and Islands League match at Dennis-Yarmouth on Tuesday.