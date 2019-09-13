Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Harthaven perfection

1 of 11

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

What is Harthaven? The association website describes it best: “Harthaven began as a community in 1873 when William Hart bought a lot from the Oak Bluffs Land and Wharf Company for his family. In 1911, the community moved to its present location. We’ve been a tight knit group of family and friends for more than 90 years. We are held together by a common sharing of values – those of caring for each other and our environment, for enjoying the Vineyard in small ways – fishing, clamming, swimming – our annual clambake in which everyone helps. What was once primarily a summer community has evolved into a year round neighborhood with young families raising children as well as professionals and retirees.”

The family patriarch, William H. Hart, was president of Stanley Works from the hardware capital of the world — New Britain, Conn. By 1914, he owned all the land from the Oak Bluffs seawall to “Bend in the Road”. William Hart’s mansion, “The White House” still stands guard elegantly over the harbor and the Harthaven entrance. Today, it remains a tight knit community enriched by many new residents who are drawn here by its history and its unique sense of place.

The Harthaven community enjoys a beachside community with many events centered around waterfront activities. In addition to many homes on private beaches with views across Nantucket Sound, residents can walk to the public Harthaven Beach for fun in the sun. The association has its own protected harbor on the Sound and tennis courts for all to enjoy. The nearby Tradewinds Dog Park allows residents to spend quality time with their pups while meeting their other community members.

But that’s not what we are here to talk about today. For less money than you might think ($1,949,000-turn-key), you can be in a Harthaven home with views of the harbor and the Sound on a large 1.35 acres corner lot. You can walk right across the street to the harbor and beach, or a short ride to town from the newly built reverse-style contemporary at 6 Martha’s Park Road, with top of the line details all around.

The home features open-concept living at its best. The gourmet kitchen sports marble counters, stainless appliances, and an enormous center island with seating. The spacious master bedroom has a propane fireplace, private deck with water views, and walk-in closet. The master bath has a custom-tiled steam shower with a rain head. There’s cathedral ceilings, central air, irrigation, alarm, 50-year roof, top of the line Marvin windows, and all bathrooms feature custom tile work.

The laundry/utility room opens up to a private oasis under the deck with an outdoor shower and soaking tub. Take the stairs up to the second level and prepare to be amazed by the views. And, of course, the home contains a “command center” which allows you to control heating, air conditioning, entertainment, and assorted other tasks from an app. This already spectacular property is being sold turn-key. Pack your bags and get ready to enjoy all that this Harthaven home has to offer.

