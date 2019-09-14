Moreis, Coyle each score two TDs

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity football team rolled to its first win of the young season Friday night with a decisive 33-6 drubbing of Mystic Valley Regional High School in a road game at Malden.

The Vineyarders’ ground game produced 273 yards, much of which came on touchdown runs of 69 yards and 43 yards by Antone Moreis, who is emerging as a dual offensive threat for MVRHS, along with Jayden Coyle, who scored twice on runs of four and 14 yards. Fullback Hunter Meader also scored on a one-yard run. Moreis booted three extra points in the win.

The Vineyarders were blindsided early by a strong Seekonk last week in a 41-6 loss, but built on strong second-half play to take a strong game into Malden, scoring in all four quarters and holding Mystic Valley to a second-quarter TD.

The Vineyarders, now 1-1, take on Southbridge High School Friday night at 6 pm at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.