It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Peggy Jean Laroche. Peggy was born on Sept. 10, 1945, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

Born in Oak Bluffs on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard, she graduated from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and Katharine Gibbs School of Boston. Peggy was raised in the Hamilton area, and moved to New Hampshire in the mid-1960s, where she raised her family, led her sons’ Scout troop, volunteered at Hampton Falls Baptist Church, and retired from Foilmark of Newburyport.

She was the wife of Ronald Laroche; mother to Lawrence M. Douglas III (Amber) and Matthew J. Douglas (Denise); and sister of William Poehler (Eileen), Dean Poehler, and Eric Poehler (Kathy). The joys of her life were her grandchildren, Joshua, Taylor, Kami, Emma, Jesse, Jared, and Jack, and great-grandchildren Adalyn, Alexa, and Azariah, plus several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls, 3 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls, N.H., on Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 am, followed by a celebration of her life and memories at Fellowship Hall, next to the sanctuary. The family would like to thank her care team from St. Joseph Hospice for the wonderful care given to Peggy, and the support of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity Peggy donated to monthly: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Rd., Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Arrangements are in the care of Church Funeral Services, St. Amant, at 225-644-9683.