Field hockey scraps to a 0-0 tie with feisty Brockton

A rejuvenated Vineyarder field hockey team fought a tough and physical Brockton High School squad to a 0-0 standoff at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Saturday.

Talk about your coulda-woulda-shoulda’s. The field hockey gods evidently want the Vineyarders to cherish their first goal of the season, denying them a score on Saturday despite numerous chances in front, with lifted shots not quite high enough, or which hit a toe or a stick in front and bounced away.

The Vineyarders are thin on game experience, but they are learning fast, and showed ramped-up defense at the critical defensive circle and better positioning on offense and defense, and competed hard for every loose ball, allowing them to dominate play for long stretches on Saturday.

It was far different from the 6-0 conking they got from Sandwich two days earlier. After that game, Coach Becky Nutton said defense and positioning were key elements, and her charges paid attention, based on their play on Saturday.

Keeper Amelia Simmons had double-digit saves, including six in the first half. Molly Menton, Skyla Harthcock, and Nicole DeBettencourt got lots of crowd shout-outs for their offensive contributions.

The Vineyarders, now 0-2-1 on the season, host Sturgis East Charter School Monday at 3 pm.