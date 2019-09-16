The Lucas family is saddened to announce the passing of Robert P. Lucas Jr. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Bob was born on Martha’s Vineyard in 1962. He graduated from Upper Cape Vocational High School in Bourne in the class of 1981, and obtained his master electrician license at the age of 19. He was gifted in all aspects of his trade, and later branched out into large-scale generator work.

Bob was helpful and kind to his parents, and to anyone who was down on their luck. Martha’s Vineyard was a big part of his life, and he always spoke of his love of the Island and the lifelong friends he made there. In the last year of his life, he developed a strong spiritual connection.



Bob will be remembered for his quick wit, love of animals and all things electrical, and his caring spirit.

Bob is survived by his parents, Robert P. Lucas Sr. of Middleboro and Mary Lucas of Marion; his sister, Betsy Babbitt, her husband Ben, and their son Barry, all of Orlando, Fla.; his brother, Daniel Lucas, his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Charlotte, all of Wareham; his dear friend, Carol Rhoads of Marion; and his devoted kitty, Zooey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to CARE Acushnet, a cat and dog shelter. Please send checks to Carol Rhoads, 8 Lady Slipper Lane, Marion, MA 02738.