Gail A. Finan

Gail A. (Parsons) Finan, 73, of Ayer, formerly of Leominster and Martha’s Vineyard, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Rose Monahan Hospice House, Worcester.

Mrs. Finan was born in Salem on Jan. 4, 1946, a daughter of Ralph Parsons and Dorothy (Toomey) Spofford, and resided on Martha’s Vineyard and in Leominster before moving to Ayer 30 years ago. She was a 1963 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and continued her education at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill.

Mrs. Finan worked as an administrative assistant at Fidelity Investments in Boston before retiring in 2014. Prior to that she had worked at Digital Equipment Corp., Compaq, and Hewlett-Packard. She was a talented painter, specializing in acrylics, and for 15 years volunteered at the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon.

She leaves her husband of 38 years, William H. Finan; her son and daughter-in-law, David R. and Kathleen Baker of Holyoke; her daughter, Julie Ann Baker of Nashua, N.H.; her brother, Steven Spofford of Marietta, Ga.; two sisters, June Ayres of Plastow, N.H., and Dorothy Henry of Butler, Mo. She also leaves nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Harrington Baker, and her stepfather, Donald Spofford.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, Sept. 20, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Route 2A), Ayer. For additional information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at andersonfuneral.com. Calling hours are 4 to 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pan-Mass Challenge at pmc.org/wf0011.