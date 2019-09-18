Adult Community Dance Class with the Yard

The Yard’s “Making It” Program presents a series of free adult community dance classes at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, this class welcomes adults, seniors, and everyone in between. The Yard’s Director of Island Programs and Education, Jesse Keller Jason, makes “every body feel comfortable in this dance class. The class begins with a guided warm-up that will align the body and introduce dance technique along with building strength, stability, and flexibility. After bodies are warm and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that travel across the floor and end class with a group combination that leaves space for the dancers’ own creativity. Beginner-Advanced welcomed. No sign up required. Free and open to the public.

Classes meet Tuesdays from 10:30 am to 12 pm starting September 24. Classes will meet throughout the fall, winter, and spring.

Jesse Keller Jason has played an instrumental role in developing and implementing “Making It,” a creative dance-making curriculum and creativity initiative now active in all Martha’s Vineyard Public and Charter schools, as well as at the YMCA, in afterschool programs, libraries, senior centers, and elsewhere around the Island. In 2014 she was named “Woman of the Year” by Women Empowered for her work in dance education.