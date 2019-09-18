Art in the Stacks: Opal Wortman

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library are pleased to present an
exhibit of paintings by Opal Wortman, on display on the lower level of
the library during regular library hours throughout the month of
September.
According to a press release, Opal Wortman was born and raised on the Island, and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2018. This collection of works is from her first year attending Parsons School of Design, and showcases a range of figure studies and experimental portraiture.
The Vineyard Haven Public Library’s “Art in the Stacks” space features
rotating monthly exhibits and is managed by the Friends of the
Library. The library also has a permanent collection of artworks that
are displayed throughout the year, including 12 paintings by Vineyard
artist Captain John Ivory. Artists interested in showing their work
may contact the library at 508-696-4210.