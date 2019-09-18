Art in the Stacks: Opal Wortman

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library are pleased to present an

exhibit of paintings by Opal Wortman, on display on the lower level of

the library during regular library hours throughout the month of

September.

According to a press release, Opal Wortman was born and raised on the Island, and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2018. This collection of works is from her first year attending Parsons School of Design, and showcases a range of figure studies and experimental portraiture.

The Vineyard Haven Public Library’s “Art in the Stacks” space features

rotating monthly exhibits and is managed by the Friends of the

Library. The library also has a permanent collection of artworks that

are displayed throughout the year, including 12 paintings by Vineyard

artist Captain John Ivory. Artists interested in showing their work

may contact the library at 508-696-4210.