Bridge results

At the Sept. 9, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine tables competed. First place in the North-South direction went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Dave Donald and Ed Russell in second place, Judy Maynes and Wendy Wolf in third place, and Warren Morse and Gail Farris in fourth. In the East-wWest direction, Lolly Hand and Diane Drake finished first, followed by Barbara McLagan and Bari Boyer in second, Brooks Robards and Jim Kaplan in third, and Carolyn Flynn and Kevin Carey in fourth.

Eight tables competed at the Sept. 10, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven in a club championship game. First place overall went to Al Shrive and Rachel Alpert, followed by Story Osborne and Colleen Morris in second place, Carol Whitmarsh and Bari Boyer in third place, John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain in fourth, and Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in fifth place overall. Also earning masterpoints were Lolly Hand and Diane Drake, and Liz Early and Tillie Foster.

At the Sept. 12, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 12 pairs competed. First place overall went to Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second, Sally Fitzgerald and Jim Wolf in third, and John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain in fourth place.

And at the Sept. 14, 9:30 game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, six tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold, followed by Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in second. For East-West pairs, Malcolm and Susan Goodridge finished first, followed by Abe Seinan and Ken Judson in second place.