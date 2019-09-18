Daykah performs in Edgartown

Daykah, made up of Dean and Karin Rosenthal, a creative duo primarily focused on playing the music of living composers, perform a concert on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 pm at Sally Cohn’s Art Studio and Retreat, 43 Pennywise Path, Edgartown. The event is supported by the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, and is free. However, you are asked to reserve free tickets to get an accurate count, so visit daykah.brownpapertickets.com to reserve them.

According to a press release, Daykah has performed around the Northeast, including performances in New York City at Spectrum, as well as in Los Angeles at the Wulf. They have contributed work to an homage of George Brecht’s “Water Yam” for the British arts organization Compost and Height, and for online text score collections. They have performed and recorded Dean’s “Stones/Water/Time/Breath” in numerous locations. A recording of a joint effort of that piece will be included in a forthcoming release on the label Edition Wandelweiser this fall.