Suds in September

The Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival is on, and the suds will be flowing Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12:30 to 7:30 pm at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs.

The fourth annual affair features some 50 breweries, 150-plus brews, and live music from acts like Dock Dance Band, Edbury Allstars, Freevolt, DJ AP, and others. This year’s event will also debut a local raw bar, courtesy of the Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Festival, which will be celebrating its own inaugural year in May 2020. Additional activities, local delicacies, craft vendors, and games such as volleyball, axe throwing, and, of course, “giant beer pong,” will be available.

“A lot of people have put in a lot of hard work to bring Martha’s Vineyard one of the premier craft beer festivals in the region,” explains festival founder Erin Bayer, whose Brew Krew LLC is organizing the event. “Part of our message is that Martha’s Vineyard is a great place to come for a day, a festival, an event. You don’t have to stay forever. You can come for an afternoon.”

Speaking of the afternoon, this year’s event will showcase an expanded VIP Section, including rare and limited-edition libations from Treehouse, Burlington Beer, Trillium Brewing, and regional fave Maine Beer Co. A wide array of ciders, hard seltzers, and wines will also be on hand for those who are feeling hopless. Additional musical acts the likes of Stephen Hart, Rosie Guerin, and Reggae Man Mike Martin y los Rootsticks are also slated to perform.

The popular beer fest joins an ever-growing list of must-ABV events or “brewcations” that have become a popular pastime among the fermented set. Connoisseurs can enjoy learning about the brews directly from head brewers, brewery owners, and industry representatives, while more casual imbibers can partake in a pleasant Island getaway.

“The Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival is a destination brew fest that supports the craft brew industry as well as local music acts, food and craft vendors,” explains Bayer. “Our goal is to provide a top-quality event in an amazing location for folks to enjoy in the off-season on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Feeling sudsy? The festival opens from 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm, with tastings from 1 to 5 pm. Tickets are available at three levels: VIP includes event entry, collectible tasting glass, unlimited brew tasting from 1 to 5 pm, and rare and brewery-exclusive VIP Brews. $89.

General admission includes event entry, collectible tasting glass, and unlimited brew tasting from 2 to 5 pm. $69. Designated driver includes event entry only. $25.

Tickets are available online at mvcraftbeer.com.