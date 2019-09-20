Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Barn conversion, Vineyard style

1 of 10

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

Probably best known on the Vineyard as home to the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Duck Inn is also an opportunity for one and possibly two ocean view barn renovations. The property was once the 45-acre Blaine Farm and most recently operated as the Duck Inn on 5.5 ocean view acres in a renovated farmhouse built 200 years ago by a Native American whaler and has been renovated into a passive-solar inn with five guest rooms, each unique and imaginatively furnished. One of my first visits to the Inn 30 years ago (and possibly 32), I took the five minute walk on the vine covered beach path to one of the Island’s most beautiful beaches, the Land Bank beach on Moshup Trail. Around that same time are memories of sitting on the master bedroom porch watching some of the most beautiful Island sunsets I have seen.

The barn is located near the entrance to the property set on two rolling acres sited to enjoy Atlantic Ocean and expansive field views. The barn has had some renovation already, including heat, making it suitable for year-round living with two bedrooms and one bath, and sits ready for a transition to a modern dwelling. At only $900,000, this Island treasure with its rustic beauty surrounded by multiple stone walls awaits your finish work and personal touches. If you prefer to keep the barn as is for secondary housing, with possible permitting to add a second home to the property.

Another option for the property is to purchase the barn lot and the inn lot to produce an antique farmhouse compound with multiple buildings and multiple views of the Atlantic Ocean. One of my favorite structures is a detached office/studio located next to a fabulous vegetable garden with pastoral views toward the ocean and the stream that meanders the width of the property. Another favorite of mine in the main house is the natural cave-like rock walled studio and spa on the lower level. And yet another option is to continue running the property as an inn with possible expansion as this is the only commercial property in Aquinnah, other than the Cliffs and the Outermost Inn.

There is certainly more than just a barn with pastoral and ocean views. The main house has plaster walls throughout with antique heartwood wide pine floors. A sunny foyer with sitting area with floor to ceiling windows provides warmth, even on the coldest days to snuggle up and read. Or, go out to the private deck with all its artistic detail, which can be found throughout the entire property. The open kitchen/living area has maintained the antique feel of the farmhouse with a fireplace, Glenwood gas stove, and Big Chill refrigerator.

Because of the multiple structures and possible property divisions, there are a wide range of possibilities for this fabulous hillside property: Purchase and renovate the barn on its 2 acres; Buy the farmhouse alone and create a single family home with incomparable views; Maintain the farmhouse as an inn; Expand the farmhouse and barn to accommodate a much larger inn with more potential; Purchase the entire property for a commercial venue accommodating any use you can imagine including large wedding gatherings. There remains the possibility of buying the barn now for renovation with an option to buy the farmhouse down the road. Let your imagination fly!

Click here for additional information regarding this spectacular property and here for property information for the neighboring house and land.

For more Real Estate Confidentials click here.