Vineyarders top Sandwich at Farm Neck

Pete Gillis shot 37, Andrew Marchand, 39, and Aidan Marek, 41, as the Vineyard tri-captains led the way in a 254-259 win over Sandwich, Thursday afternoon in a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division match at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs.

Liam Marek (44), Nick BenDavid (46) and Cam Geary (47) rounded out the top six scores as the Vineyarders (6-1 overall, 4-0 C & I) handed the Blue Knights (6-1, 3-1) their first loss on the links this season. Sam Hood carded a 41, with Tom Hurley and Parker Hunt each shooting 42 to lead Sandwich.

MV hosts Bishop Stang at Farm Neck on Monday at 2:45 pm and travels to Barnstable for an Atlantic Division match on Tuesday.