MVRHS boys soccer falls to mighty Concord-Carlisle

The Vineyarder boys soccer team may have gotten a lot better in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Concord-Carlisle’s Patriots. The Division 2 Pats currently atop the crazy-good Dual County (Large) League, are ranked, are you ready, ninth in the state (first in Division 2 North) and 370th in the country by the MaxPreps national rating service.

C-C went to 5-0-1 with Saturday’s win. The Vineyarders slipped to 2-3, but remain 2-0 in the Cape and Islands Atlantic Division.

It was apparent by halftime that the Division 3 Vineyarders were giving D2 C-C all they wanted and more at times on a hot sunny afternoon. “We aren’t in their league but we can play in their league,” John Walsh, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) said with a serious pun after the game.

In fact, after going down 1-0 midway through the first half, then 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the second, the Vineyarders created better scoring chances than C-C did. Now the Vineyarders didn’t dominate by any means but neither did the Pats.

Both teams had periods during which they controlled play. C-C had more because they have waves of players at a high talent level.

The Vineyarders have lost three straight, including a match at D1 Brockton on Sept. 14 and last Wednesday at D2 Whitman-Hanson. Next week they will need all the experience they’ve gained when they face Sandwich (Tues at 4 pm) and league-leading Nauset (Thursday at 4pm) at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.