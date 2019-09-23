Wounded Warriors fish the Derby

1 of 3

A group of veterans and their families got a warm welcome from Island emergency response teams as they walked onto the Oak Bluffs Steamship Authority pier after their boat ride from Woods Hole Monday evening.

After the last car drove off the boat, two ambulances and one fire truck began to sound their sirens and honk their horns in honor of the Wounded Warriors who came to the Island to take part in the 2019 Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby.

Among the greeters were Jo Ann Murphy, Woody Williams, and Herb Foster, all shaking hands and exchanging smiles as they welcomed the visitors to the Vineyard.

Ross Williams thanked the group as he began to walk up the gangplank, and said he is happy to be on the Vineyard for the first time to fish the Derby.

When he was told that the stripers were biting, he immediately responded, “I sure hope so.”