Eugenia T. Whitlock, known as Gene, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in West Tisbury on Sept. 16, 2019, with her son, daughter, son-in-law Chris Decker, and caregiver Margaret Singh by her side. Gene lived a rewarding 88 years filled with travel, the companionship of three husbands, and the raising of two children and four stepchildren.

Born in Hollywood on Jan. 15, 1931, she spent most of her life in California, with the memorable exceptions of high school in Texas, a summer in a sheepherder’s wagon in the Wyoming backcountry, a few years in Guatemala, and then finally residing in Falmouth. Her travels included each of the U.S. states, and parts of Latin America, Europe, and Canada. Much of her U.S. travels were accomplished in a camper van, alone or with one of her husbands.

She is survived by her two children, Steve Hubbard of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Nelia Decker of West Tisbury; her stepchildren, Christina Whitlock of California and her brothers Scott and Todd Whitlock. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter Lisa Whitlock, and her husbands, William

Hubbard, Donald Whitlock, and Lefty Murdock.

Gene especially loved the California Sierra Mountains, where her ashes will be scattered. Her parting words were, “I have not been cheated.”