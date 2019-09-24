Must-watch TV

To the Editor:

On Sept. 23, the leading story around the world was the incredibly moving speech by Greta Thunberg as she addressed the United Nations climate change conference.

Not surprisingly, there was not a mention of it on Fox News. So I feel I should try to help lift the veil of ignorance for people who only listen to Fox News, and help them become aware of things that are happening outside their alternate-reality world. Here is a link to her speech: bit.ly/GretaMV.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven