Book talk: What do the ancestors want from us?

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present Stephani Stephens and Constance Messmer as they talk about how they see and conceive of loved ones who have crossed, and others in unconscious spaces. Dr. Stephens will present from her new book, “C.G. Jung and the Dead: Visions, Active Imagination, and the Unconscious Terrain.” They will share their current findings on what the ancestors want from us, and why we may be pressed or want to maintain some aspect of communication or connection after they have departed. They will also discuss why those in spirit may reach out to us. There will be time for audience participation, and finally, there will be some shared communications from spirit to some audience members. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

“C.G. Jung and the Dead: Visions, Active Imagination, and the Unconscious Terrain” offers an in-depth look at Jung’s encounters with the dead, moving beyond a symbolic understanding to consider these figures a literal presence in the psyche. Stephani Stephens explores Jung’s personal experiences, demonstrating his skill at visioning in all its forms, as well as detailing the nature of the dead.

Stephani Stephens holds a Ph.D. from the University of Kent, Canterbury, U.K., in Jungian psychology. Between 2004 and 2013, she served on the executive committee of the International Association of Jungian Studies. She teaches psychology in the International Baccalaureate program, is a practicing counselor, and will be joining the faculty in the Department of Counseling at the University of Canberra in Australia. She is the recipient of the 2018 Frances P. Bolton Fellowship.

Constance Messmer is a professional psychic, medium, and channel who offers private and group sessions and teachings. She is a member of the Parapsychological Association and conducts ongoing research, writings, and contributions in the fields of psychic development and parapsychology. Through her work she empowers others to be their highest self. Messmer and Dr. Stephens have worked together over the years in various locations around the globe.