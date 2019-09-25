Edgartown development put on hold

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) has delayed the deliberation and decision for the 54-acre Edgartown subdivision project known as Meeting House Place.

Originally set for Sept. 26, the project has been moved to Oct. 10 because the applicant could not attend the meeting.

The MVC’s Land Use Planning Committee voted to recommend the full commission deny the controversial project — one of the largest the MVC has reviewed. Commissioners felt the Island does not need the proposed 28, 4,800 square foot homes with added garages.

Developers Douglas K. Anderson and Richard G. Matthews, operating as Meeting House Way LLC, purchased the property in June 2017 for $6.6 million. Both have listed addresses in Salt Lake City, Utah.