Hospice honors top donors

A Major Donor appreciation party will be held at the Granary Gallery from 5:30 to 7 pm on Saturday, Sept. 28, honoring top donors to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a press release, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard board of directors and executive staff will gather together with about 80 of their largest philanthropic supporters at Granary Gallery to celebrate the generosity that these individuals have shown to the Hospice organization.

Hospice would like to express its gratitude to its presenting event sponsor, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, and its gracious hosts, Chris and Sheila Morse.

Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard is one of three Hospice organizations left in the country that do not charge patients, their families, or insurance for their services. As such, philanthropic support is the lifeblood of the agency. They literally would not be able to meet their mission to provide quality hospice and bereavement services without charge to all who are facing serious illness, grief, and death, without the contributions made by the individuals who have been invited to join together at the Granary.

”It is essential that Hospice embrace our most dedicated supporters,” said Jess Rogers, development coordinator of Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, “and ensure that we communicate just how much their support means to us as an organization and Island community. In one word, it truly means everything.”