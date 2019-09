To the Editor:

Who: Spokémon

What: 38 plastic zip ties, 7.5 inches long in mint condition — two white 12- by 24-inch masonite signboards, blank on both sides, with perforated edges

Where: Strewn along the bike path across from the Y

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 pm

How: Go to the Oak Bluffs Police Station, pay $25 fine for littering, be reunited. (If items were left over from Friday’s global warming protest, pay double.)

Tom Pallas

Vineyard Haven