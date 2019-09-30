Scottish Bakehouse closed temporarily

Scottish Bakehouse in Tisbury was closed Sunday and Monday and will reopen on Tuesday following a small grease fire and some minor technical issues in their kitchen.

According to bakery owner Daniele Barrick, the hood fan in the kitchen above the propane grill and stove top broke Saturday night. A hood fan removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, heat, and steam from the air in commercial kitchens.

Barrick said the fan is fixed now, and Scottish Bakehouse will be open during normal hours on Tuesday, serving its mix of tasty confections, coffee, and breakfast bites to hungry Islanders.

Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times the restaurant’s automatic fire suppression extinguished the grease fire at about 6:30 pm Saturday. The fire department inspected the kitchen and roof to make sure the fire was completely out.

Assistant Tisbury health agent Catie Blake said the restaurant needed to inspected by both the fire department and the board of health. Blake said both the fire department and the Tisbury board of health inspected the bakery Monday morning and cleared it to reopen.

Leland said the fire suppression system has been recharged.